Former MN lawmaker charged with giving alcohol to 18-year-old he met on Tinder

The Brief A former state lawmaker is charged with providing alcohol to an 18-year-old woman he met on Tinder, charging documents say. Charges allege the former lawmaker brought the woman to his cabin during the Fourth of July this year. Deputies searched the cabin and found alcohol inside.



A former state lawmaker is charged with providing alcohol to an 18-year-old woman he met on the popular dating app, Tinder.

What we know

Former Minnesota House Rep. Jason Ian Metsa, 44, of Virginia, Minnesota, is charged with providing alcohol to a person under 21.

The criminal complaint states on July 6, the woman told a St. Louis County deputy that Metsa invited her to his cabin in Beatty Township on July 4.

She reported that Metsa picked her up from her home in Superior, Wisconsin, before they went to a grocery store and then an airport to pick up one of Metsa's friends.

The woman said she had about four shots at the cabin. The complaint states the woman "became tipsy, but had clarity, could talk for herself, and had rational thoughts."

Deputies then searched the cabin on July 6 and found alcoholic beverages inside, charges said.

Metsa was then interviewed on July 9 and admitted to meeting the woman on Tinder, inviting her to his cabin and offering her whiskey.

Metsa also noted he knew she was 18, based on her Tinder profile, and that he asked her if she was 18 when he picked her up.

Background

Metsa served as Minnesota House Representative of District 06B from 2013 to 2018.

He also ran for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District but lost in the primary.

What comes next

Metsa's next court appearance is set for the morning of Oct. 9.

FOX 9 reached out to Metsa for a response to the allegations and will update this story if one is received. FOX 9 also reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office but has not yet heard back.