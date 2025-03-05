Former LAPD chiefs offer advice on Minneapolis Police consent decree

The Brief Minneapolis Police leaders spent Wednesday picking the brains of two retired LAPD police chiefs. Charlie Beck And Michel Moore were in town. They lead LAPD from 2009 through 2024. The Minneapolis Police Foundation provided funding for the space used to host the event.



On Wednesday, the two most recent police chiefs of the Los Angeles Police Department spent time in Minneapolis, fielding questions from a room full of officers.

Los Angeles consent decree

The backstory:

After the 1992 beating of Rodney King, and after findings of significant corruption and misconduct among their ranks, LAPD underwent a significant transformation under the direction of a federal consent decree.

Now, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara hopes to replicate some of the success seen out west, as his department tries to rebuild trust after the murder of George Floyd.

What they're saying:

Charlie Beck and Michel Moore led LAPD from 2009 through 2024. The pair see consent decrees as an opportunity to grow, rather than a burden.

"The message is that there is a way forward. LAPD recovered. It took us a decade and a consent degree… everything in that consent degree made this a better place department. Was it hard? Yes. Was it expensive? Yes. Does it take resources? Yes. But is it worth it? Yes, yes, yes, yes," Charlie Beck said. "My advice is to concentrate on building community trust. That was a constant theme: police departments are effective when the communities trust them."

Listeners react

What they're saying:

This week, Minneapolis leaders made clear they plan to move forward with the consent decree, regardless of support from federal leaders.

"When he was speaking, I got teary-eyed, because this is what we’ve been wanting since 2020," Minneapolis Police Procedural Justice Division Commander Monica Hanson said afterward.