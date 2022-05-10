Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:25 AM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Former GOP Chair says she was threatened while campaigning in Faribault

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated 9:17PM
Politics
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan claims she was threatened while door-to-door campaigning in Faribault on Tuesday.

According to police, at approximately 5:25 p.m. Faribault officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The victim identified herself as Jennifer Carnahan and told officers that she was going door-to-door campaigning for Minnesota’s First Congressional District - the seat her husband Jim Hagedorn held until his death on February 18 at the age of 59 from stage four kidney cancer. Carnahan resigned as GOP Chairwoman in August 2021 following criticism after the arrest of close friend and big donor Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges 

"A young man swore at me and threatened me – telling me my life was not safe on the streets… Then a short while later as I was walking on a different street he drove at me at a high speed, swerving towards me and I barely even had a moment to react. Thankfully I am not hurt," read a post on her Facebook page.

According to police, Carnahan described the individual as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old and drove a blue Ford Focus. 

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle," said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a statement.