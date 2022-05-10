Former GOP Chair says she was threatened while campaigning in Faribault

Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan claims she was threatened while door-to-door campaigning in Faribault on Tuesday.

According to police, at approximately 5:25 p.m. Faribault officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The victim identified herself as Jennifer Carnahan and told officers that she was going door-to-door campaigning for Minnesota’s First Congressional District - the seat her husband Jim Hagedorn held until his death on February 18 at the age of 59 from stage four kidney cancer. Carnahan resigned as GOP Chairwoman in August 2021 following criticism after the arrest of close friend and big donor Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges

"A young man swore at me and threatened me – telling me my life was not safe on the streets… Then a short while later as I was walking on a different street he drove at me at a high speed, swerving towards me and I barely even had a moment to react. Thankfully I am not hurt," read a post on her Facebook page.

According to police, Carnahan described the individual as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old and drove a blue Ford Focus.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle," said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a statement.