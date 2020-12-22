Fogerty Arena feels financial impact amid youth sports pause

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Fogerty Arena feels financial impact amid youth sports pause

By Mitti Hicks
Published 
Blaine
FOX 9
The ice is empty at Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine, Minnesota amid the governor's order. (FOX 9)

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - High school teams and youth sports leagues are not playing right now following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz and that has put a financial strain on Fogerty Ice Arena.

"There’s typically so much energy in the rink," said John Benton, former Olympic Curler. Benton is now the director of curling operations at Fogerty.

"It’s an eerie feeling to be here right now because this is usually the middle of our busiest time," Benton said as he looked inside the empty arena. "There would be kids running around, hockey sticks, hockey bags, and curlers on the other side."

The arena shutdown after Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order temporarily putting a stop to youth sports to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the bills are piling up and Benton is not sure how much longer the nearly 40-year-old arena can stay open without the youth league.

"Even though there’s no one here right now, you still have electricity, you still have to keep the ice frozen for when we do open back," he told FOX 9 during an interview.

According to the Minnesota Ice Arena Manager’s Association (MIAMA), there are nearly 180 ice arenas statewide. More than half are backed by cities, giving them more financial support, but Fogerty is a nonprofit and runs through private funding. 

"We’re a little bit in a tough spot right now," MIAMA President, Mat Hennen said. "We’re just waiting around to get the okay to open back up a lot of the private rinks and youth rinks that are a bit backed up to the new guidance."

In the meantime, staff launched a fundraiser and is relying on its community for support.

"I’m pretty hopeful," said Benton. "Seeing those testimonials from all the great alumni you recognize that Fogerty has a huge impact in the community."

Benton said there’s enough money to keep the arena open through the end of the winter season, but donations are needed to help keep the facility open pass that.