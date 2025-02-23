Fmr. Olmsted County Jail deputy admits to taking photos of nude inmates

In court documents, a former Olmsted County Jail deputy admitted to taking photos of inmates in changing rooms, as he pleaded guilty in a criminal case.

What we know:

Court records show Matthew Adamson, 46, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of interference with privacy.

Along with the privacy charges, Adamson had also been accused of public officer misconduct, possession of pornographic works, solicitation through election communication and sexual conduct with a child. The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Back in December 2023, Adamson was accused of taking screen captures from the jail's surveillance cameras of female inmates in changing areas. Those photos were found after Adamson was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a minor.

After he was arrested in the solicitation case, Adamson's wife called police, telling officers Adamson had tried to destroy two hard drives, the criminal complaint stated.

On the drives, along with the jail screenshots, authorities also allegedly found "hundreds of videos and images from voyeur/hidden cameras" placed in bathrooms that dated back to 2015. At least six victims were identified in those photos, the criminal complaint alleged, including one victim who appeared to be as young as 10 years old.

Matthew Adamson sentenced

What's next:

In court last week, Adamson was sentenced to a year behind bars.

Along with the state case, Adamson also faced child porn charges in federal court. He pleaded guilty to a count in that case late last year and was sentenced last month to nearly 20 years behind bars.