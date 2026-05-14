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Red flag warning issued for 37 western Minnesota counties due to wildfire risk

By
Published  May 14, 2026 7:44am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm and breezy Thursday

MN weather: Warm and breezy Thursday

Expect a warm, breezy Thursday, with an isolated thundershower chance later in the afternoon and evening. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for 37 counties in western Minnesota.
    • The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
    • A fire watch is in effect for most of central and northern Minnesota on Friday.

(FOX 9) - A red flag warning has been issued for 37 Minnesota counties on Thursday due to extreme fire risk conditions. 

Red flag warning in Minnesota 

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for western Minnesota counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The 37 impacted counties include: Becker, Big Stone, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

Red flag warnings are issued when conditions such as low humidity and strong winds could cause fires to spread quickly and get out of control, according to the DNR. 

Big picture view:

The red flag warning also extends across  the Minnesota border into most of North Dakota, South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and into much of Nebraska.

Red flag warning map for May 14, 2026. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.  

Officials are urging residents not to burn in counties where the warning is in effect and to check any recent burning to ensure fires are completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and said campfires are discouraged. 

Fire weather watch issued for Friday 

Dig deeper:

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, a fire weather watch is in effect for most of central and northern Minnesota for Friday, as more winds, low humidity and dry conditions are expected. 

Fire weather watches are evolving situations and can quickly progress to red flag conditions, the DNR explained. 

For the latest fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website

Warm and breezy Thursday 

Thursday's forecast:

Thursday starts bright and warm across Minnesota, with more clouds developing later in the day. There’s a chance for isolated thundershowers to develop in central Minnesota mid-afternoon and move eastward into the evening.  

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s area wide. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 80 degrees, well above the average high of 69 degrees. Southerly winds are expected around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

What's next:

Friday will bring dry, toasty heat with sunny and breezy conditions. Saturday stays warm, with highs in the low 80s and partly sunny skies. Sunday turns unsettled with a chance for thundershowers. 

Temperatures cool into the 60s heading into the middle part of next week. 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota DNR, National Weather Service and FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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