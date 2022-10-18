Flying for MEA? Here's what MSP Airport suggests you know

article

With MEA fast approaching, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting a busy few days.

If you are planning on flying for the mid-autumn vacation this week, MSP has provided a few tips to help your experience go smoothly.

First, MSP suggests arriving at least two hours before your flight. They will have additional staff on-site to help with passenger flow and management, but they will still be very busy.

"MEA break is traditionally a popular vacation time for Minnesotans, and we’re prepared to welcome and help travelers get off to a great start to their fall vacations this week," Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission said in a release. "We anticipate a couple of heavy travel days at the front end of MEA break, with some peak departure activity occurring around the earliest flights on those days."

Drivers are encouraged to make use of the free cell phone waiting lots to ease congestion at arrival and departure pick-up and drop-off sites.

If you plan on parking at the airport, you can save a little money and guarantee a spot if you pre-book a parking spot through the airport’s website.

As always, know what you can and cannot bring through security.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest departure days, but remember, everyone also needs to come home. So if you're returning on Sunday, allow for some extra time.