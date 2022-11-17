Flu season sweeps through Minnesota, dozens of schools face outbreaks

Minnesota sees steep, early spike in flu cases
The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
