Flu season deaths in Minnesota double in a week as illness kills 8 more people

In a week, Minnesota saw the number of people who have died from the flu this season double, as the Department of Health has reported eight more deaths.

Health officials say the median age of death is 80 and none of the deaths have been children at this time. At long-term care facilities, outbreaks have spiked in recent weeks with six new outbreaks reported in the seven-day period ending on January 4. There have been a total of 15 outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities this season.

At the same time, cases of flu illness are considered widespread, with 753 total hospitalizations statewide.

Reports show a high number of positive Flu B cases, which has been a concern nationwide. Typically, the B strain cases of flu typically present later in the season.

Charts from the Minnesota Department of Health show Flu B cases have made up the majority of positive test so far this year. Experts say how that will impact the flu season isn't really clear but Flu B viruses can be hard on younger adults and children.