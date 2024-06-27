Flooding taking its toll on Hudson, Wis. riverfront businesses

Businesses in Hudson, Wisconsin, are experiencing an unusually slow start to summer due to a flooded St. Croix riverfront.

"It's been a little slow. Definitely slower than year’s past," said Pete Foster who owns three restaurants near the river.

Hudson’s popular riverfront is now mostly underwater, with a new 670-foot public pier now inaccessible. The result is limited boat traffic bringing business in.

"Not only is accessibility to the city an issue, but the river is no wake right now, so you can’t go more than 5-7 knots … that keeps a lot of people off the river in general," Foster said.

The City of Hudson says despite the flooding on the riverfront, all Fourth of July festivities will take place as planned. The Chamber of Commerce says the city is still open for business, and they encourage people to come and enjoy all the city has to offer.

"Downtown Hudson is an incredible place — great restaurants, an incredible place to eat — that’s not going to stop us from visiting," said Brian Glaser, who was visiting Hudson Thursday from Inver Grove Heights.

Foster says he remains grateful that businesses in Hudson remain safe from rising waters — unlike in some nearby communities — and he looks forward to welcoming water traffic back to Hudson very soon.

"It's going to be tough, but like I always say, you can’t argue with God. There’s nothing you can do about it," Foster said.