Minnesota food banks: $10M funding bill stalls as 9M visitors served

The Brief Minnesota food shelves may be seeing record demand for a fifth straight year. State funding for food banks could be cut as lawmakers debate a $10 million grant bill. Advocates and volunteers gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to push for more support.



Minnesota’s food shelves are busier than ever, but the charities that keep them running are facing the threat of a funding cut.

Food banks push for support at the Capitol

What we know:

Volunteers and leaders from food shelves across Minnesota gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday for a press conference and food packing event. They filled emergency food boxes bound for Second Harvest Heartland and other food shelves, hoping to keep up with the rising need.

Virginia Witherspoon, with Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, said, "They are our neighbors, they are working, they are doing everything right. But they are being squeezed from every direction. Rising gas prices, rising grocery prices, energy costs, and soon to come changes to SNAP. A dollar simply does not stretch the way it used to."

Most of the funding for Minnesota’s food shelves comes from donors, but the state also provides support. This year, about half of that state funding is still uncertain as the legislative session comes to a close.

Jenifer Loon, with Prop Food Shelf, explained the impact: "At a certain point, less just means less. So it'll mean, as opposed to getting 25 pounds of food when someone comes, they may get 20 pounds."

Leaders are pushing for a bill that would provide an extra $10 million in grants to regional food banks, with 34 House members supporting the effort.

Rep. Steve Gander of East Grand Forks said, "Our hope is to give the five regional food banks a boost that they can count on year after year."

The backstory:

The Senate has already passed the funding as part of a larger bill, but it is currently stalled in the House despite bipartisan support. Advocates spent the day at the Capitol urging lawmakers to include the funding in final negotiations for the session.

The need for emergency food support continues to grow, with about nine million visits to Minnesota food shelves in 2025. Advocates say they are working to ensure families in need do not face empty shelves.

Local perspective:

Food shelves across Minnesota are bracing for the possibility of reduced resources, which could mean less food for families already struggling with higher prices and upcoming changes to SNAP benefits.

Volunteers and advocates say the community’s support is crucial as they try to meet the increasing demand and make sure no one goes hungry.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the House will approve the additional $10 million in funding before the session ends or how soon food shelves might feel the effects of any funding changes.