Renée Good shooting: Feds handing over evidence to defense attorney in different case

The Brief A judge has ruled the evidence in the fatal shooting of Renée Good by ICE agent Jonathon Ross must be handed over to a defense attorney in another case. Attorney Eric Newmark represents a man convicted of assaulting Jonathon Ross last year in Bloomington and is seeking evidence to explore mitigation factors. Newmark said he has not yet reviewed the evidence.



The federal government said it is complying with a judge's order to hand over evidence in the fatal shooting of Renée Good to a defense attorney who is representing a man convicted of assaulting ICE agent Jonathon Ross in a separate case.

READ MORE: Renee Good shooting: Judge orders federal government to turn over evidence for private review

Renée Good evidence released to private attorney

What we know:

Court documents show that Eric Newmark, a defense attorney representing Roberto Carlos Muñoz-Guatemala, is requesting the personnel and training files on ICE agent Jonathon Ross, which includes evidence from the fatal shooting of Renée Good.

Muñoz-Guatemala, was convicted in December 2025 of assaulting Ross during a June 17, 2025, incident in Bloomington. The court filing states that happened when Muñoz-Guatemala was behind the wheel of his vehicle, similar to when Good was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle in January 2026.

The filing states that the purpose of the records is to "explore mitigation factors at sentencing and to assess whether there is any basis to request a new trial."

Newmark told FOX 9 the federal government reported it has complied with the court's directive to turn over the ordered materials, but that he has not yet reviewed them and does not know what they all contain.

The request includes the following:

Jonathan Ross's complete training and personnel files

ICE and Department of Homeland Security policies regarding use-of-force and officer-involved shootings from June 17, 2025 and Jan. 7, 2026.

Any statements made by Ross in the 60 minutes prior to and during the fatal shooting of Good.

Any statements by Ross on Jan. 7, 2026 through May 1, 2026, that were made for the investigation into the shooting or concerning Good and her family.

Any witness statements from Good's shooting.

All photos, videos and audio recordings from 30 minutes prior to Good's shooting through 60 minutes after the shooting.

All statements made by Ross regarding his interactions with the man in the case this is concerning.

Data from Ross's cellphone from Jan. 7

Any medical evaluations on Ross were conducted in relation to Good's shooting investigation.

Newmark adds that a magistrate judge still has to review the evidence and determine what is relevant to the Muñoz-Guatemala case.

The State of Minnesota is also suing the federal government to get access to the same information about the Good shooting.

What we don't know:

The contents of what the federal government has released are not yet public.

Fatal shooting of Renée Good by ICE agent Jonathon Ross

The backstory:

ICE said Ross was defending himself when he fatally shot Renée Good on January 7 in Minneapolis. This claim led to intense debate, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling the narrative "bullshit."

READ MORE: Video shows Minneapolis ICE shooting that left woman dead

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

READ MORE: Renee Good’s partner asks judge to return SUV held after fatal ICE shooting

Footage shows agents approaching Good's SUV, with one agent's hand on the door handle and another reaching inside the car. The agent at the front left corner of the SUV fired the shots. Protesters at the scene were recording as tensions escalated between the agents and the woman.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.