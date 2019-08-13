Fleeing suspect drives stolen car at police in St. Paul, officer fires gun

article

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect tried to run over a police officer following a traffic stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to police.

Police say the incident started when two officers stopped to investigate a car in an alley near Winter Street and Capitol Boulevard North. During the stop, the driver of the stolen car drove at one of the officers while fleeing the scene. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The other officer fired at the vehicle.

A short time later, police located the stolen car near the 700 block of Prior Avenue.

No suspects are in custody and police say they do not believe anyone in the car was injured.

Both officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.