A search is ongoing for a first responder reported missing in South St. Paul.

Authorities are searching for Gloria Clausen, 38, who was reported missing on June 23, 2024. Clausen was last seen early that morning leaving her home in a white 2008 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate EHU-489.

Officials say Clausen was in mental distress and potentially suicidal when she left and left behind a note and her personal belongings.

Dakota County officials say Clausen is a local first responder.

Clausen is known to frequent local parks and enjoys walking outdoors, including dog parks. She is described as 5'9" with a slender build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Clausen's whereabouts or her vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-413-8300.