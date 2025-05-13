Firewise program teaches cabin owners how to protect property from wildfire

The Brief Cabin owners are wondering what they can do to protect their property as wildfires rage in northern Minnesota. Several Minnesota counties support a Firewise program, which teaches property owners how to make their homes less susceptible to wildfire. Homeowners are told to maintain a green lawn for 30-feet around your home, have access to a hose at least 100-feet long and reducing surrounding tree coverage is among the advice.



Dozens of structures have been lost to wildfires in northern Minnesota, and cabin owners are wondering what they can do to protect their property.

Several Minnesota counties support a Firewise program, which teaches property owners how to make their homes less susceptible to wildfire.

Protecting your home from wildfire

What you can do:

The program lists 50 actions homeowners can take to protect their homes from wildfire.

The list ranges from items with no cost, to minimal cost, moderate cost and high cost actions.

Zero-cost items include:

Cleaning your roof and gutters

Pruning branches on nearby trees

Stacking firewood away from your home

Keeping lawns short and watered

Dig deeper:

One of the minimal-cost actions is to buy fire extinguishers to install in your kitchen and garage.

Click here to find the complete list of recommendations.