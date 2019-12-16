Firefighters search burning St. Paul house, pull out before roof collapse

article

A fire destroyed a house in St. Paul early Monday morning, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Officials say the fire started in a home on the 900 block of Fremont Avenue E. around 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters were able to search the house to make sure no one was inside, but had to pull out because of an imminent roof collapse.

Two adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.