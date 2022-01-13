Fire tears through Burnsville apartment building, no injuries reported

A large apartment building in Burnsville had to be evacuated Wednesday night after a fire tore through six separate units.

Burnsville Fire Department officials say they responded to the Glen at Burnsville Apartments on 13000 block of Harriet Avenue South around 10 p.m. They arrived to find three balconies completely engulfed in flames.

Fire crews helped evacuated and search the building. No injuries were reported, but paramedics checked out six people at the scene.

The Red Cross is working to find shelter for residents since the entire building is currently unlivable because of damage done to building systems.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.