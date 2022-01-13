Expand / Collapse search

Fire tears through Burnsville apartment building, no injuries reported

By FOX 9 Staff
Burnsville
No one was seriously injured in the fire. The residents of the building will need to stay elsewhere for a while because of damage to the building.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large apartment building in Burnsville had to be evacuated Wednesday night after a fire tore through six separate units.

Burnsville Fire Department officials say they responded to the Glen at Burnsville Apartments on 13000 block of Harriet Avenue South around 10 p.m. They arrived to find three balconies completely engulfed in flames. 

Fire crews helped evacuated and search the building. No injuries were reported, but paramedics checked out six people at the scene. 

The Red Cross is working to find shelter for residents since the entire building is currently unlivable because of damage done to building systems. 

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. 