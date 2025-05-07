Former Whiskey Junction damaged in 2-alarm fire in Minneapolis

article

The Brief The former Whiskey Junction building burned in an overnight fire in Minneapolis. A firefighter was treated for possible overexertion during the fight and transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known.



An overnight fire damaged the building that once housed the Whiskey Junction, a longtime bar and music venue in Minneapolis.

Fire at Whiskey Junction

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a fire at the building that stands along Cedar Avenue near 9th Street South, off Minnehaha Avenue.

At the scene, crews found fire and smoke in the rear exterior of the building. They were able to knock down the exterior flames but, after checking inside, they found the fire had spread to the second floor and through the ceiling to the roof.

A second alarm was called as the fire continued to spread quickly. Ultimately, crews were able to knock down the blaze.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighter hurt during battle

Dig deeper:

Firefighters say no one was found in the building during searches. A firefighter was treated at the scene for possible overexertion and transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The backstory:

The Whiskey Junction was a popular music venue for decades before closing in 2017. It was reopened the following year but then shut down again during the pandemic.