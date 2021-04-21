Crews put out scrap metal fire in Minneapolis

article

Fire crews put out a large scrap metal fire in north Minneapolis.

The fire started in a rubbish and scrap metal pile at Northern Metal Recycling on the 2800 block of Pacific Street, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Employees at the facility were unable to extinguish the fire as it spread too quickly.

Fire crews set up deck guns and aerial ladder water towers to put large amounts of water on the fire while also using front-end loaders with cranes to separate rubbish and expose burning fires.

Fire crews are working to put out a scrap metal fire at Northern Metal Recycling in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown.

The fire was out by around 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The fire department said the fire was contained to the rubbish pile and metal piles. No injuries were reported.