Fire at North Minneapolis auto garage prompts firefighter response, evacuation

A fire Friday night at an automotive shop in North Minneapolis left residents who live in the units above with burns, but no fatalities reported.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD), around 5:35 p.m. fire crews responded to reports of an "explosion and fire" at 3203 Lyndale Ave N. – home to The Car Guys automotive shop.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming out of both the front and rear garage doors.

Authorities received reports of people with possible burn injuries, but they had escaped the building and were no longer onsite when crews began extinguishing the fire.

After further investigation, fire crews found two vehicle lifts collapsed with the vehicles still on them on fire.

There were reports of an explosion by witnesses, according to MFD, but firefighters couldn't confirm the cause at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.