Feuding Shakopee neighbors cost police time, taxpayer money

The Brief Neighbors Juan Salas and Jessica Keil are in a long-standing dispute over a shared driveway. Both have restraining orders against each other and claim harassment. The conflict has resulted in numerous police calls and significant taxpayer costs.



A shared driveway has become the battleground for a heated dispute between Shakopee neighbors Juan Salas and Jessica Keil.

Ongoing Neighbor Feud

What we know:

Salas and Keil have been embroiled in a conflict over a shared driveway that’s been in place for decades.

Both have restraining orders against each other and have accused one another of harassment.

Both parties say the issue started when the other blocked the driveway.

Most recently, Salas put up and painted signs that indicate his neighbor uses crack, even referring to her as a "crack whore" and he claims it’s been effective in getting the harassment by her to stop.

"After I wrote this, because she kept parking there and her friend, it stopped. Everything has stopped," said Salas.

Keil denies Salas' allegations, stating," I’ve never used drugs in my life."

She claims that Salas and his family antagonize her, saying the signs are harassment by Salas.

Consistent Police Response

Local perspective:

The situation has escalated to the point where police have been called 232 times in one year, and officers have spent 260 hours on the scene.

"To put that in perspective, that’s more calls for service than we’ve had at Valley Fair this year, that’s more calls for service than we’ve had at our hospital. If you take our two largest apartment complexes with over four hundred units combined, that is more calls for service than in those apartment complexes combined," said Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate.

He also said when you consider the work by police, prosecutors, and city staff, the issue is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

The backstory:

The dispute has led to various incidents, including Salas shoveling snow in a costume, recording Keil when she is outside, putting up cameras, and shining bright lights at Keil's property.

Keil, on the other hand, has been accused of hanging an ice flag directed at Salas who is Mexican, and throwing roadkill in Salas' yard.

Both have harassment restraining orders against the other and both have violated them.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the situation will be resolved, as both parties seem unwilling to compromise.

The courts and the city are trying to come up with a solution.

The police chief noted, "We’re at a point that unless we haul the other one off in handcuffs, the other party is not going to be satisfied."