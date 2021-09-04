Festival in Minneapolis brings people together for a day of healing

Saturday was a day for healing on the city’s southside for the annual back in the day community festival at Phelps Field Park.

In the midst of the music, dancing, and food organizers with the Back in the Day Community festival say they are trying to spread joy after a rough year due to COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd in this community.

"We just really want to get people together," Lisa Crawford, a co-organizer, tells FOX 9. "We thought about this because we get people together when we have funerals and we don’t see people for a while and then it’s like, ‘wow, we should get people together on a happy note.’"

It’s a yearly event that has been going for the last decade but like so many other events, it was cancelled last year due to health concerns from the ongoing health crisis. This year’s theme is "What About The Children" inspired by the recent violence this past year.

"We’re losing our children while they’re outside playing innocently. We’re losing them to gun violence and they’re just playing outside innocently," says Crawford.

The event is not just about emotional wellness but physical health as well. Medical staff was on-site to administer vaccines.

"The virus exposed the lack of healthcare in this community and other communities like it around the world," says Brother Shane Price, director of Power of People Leadership Institute. "We want to bring quality healthcare to the neighborhood."

Organizers say they plan to have more events like this one before the winter.