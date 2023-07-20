FEMA funding available for flooding areas in Minnesota

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted money to portions of Minnesota that were affected by flooding this spring.

Federal funding is available to help in the recovery efforts for areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11-30, 2023.

Affected areas include Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Houston, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties and the Prairie Island Indian Community.

To alleviate flooding in April, for only the ninth time in 60 years, the Army Corps of Engineers opened up the gate at St. Anthony Falls by the Stone Arch Bridge to allow extra water through and prevent flooding upstream. As a result, an extra 10,000 cubic feet of water went through the falls every second.

Federal funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for future hazard mitigation measures statewide.