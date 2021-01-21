Expand / Collapse search

Fellow members of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrate Kamala Harris' inauguration

By Mitti Hicks
Kamala Harris
Twin Cities members of the sorority of Kamala Harris celebrate historic inauguration

The sisters of the now Vice President were thrilled to see one of their own sworn in Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday marked an emotional day for many women across the Twin Cities as Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black and South Asian woman to hold a highly elected position. 

"I woke at four in the morning," Pamela Weems, the founder of the Minnesota Chapter of Wear Pearls told Fox 9 during a socially distanced celebration at the Gold Room. "I’ve got joy in my heart […] Just to see a woman in the White House and as the Vice President."  

For other women, they see the inauguration of Harris as a turning point.  

"I see her as a unifier," said Susan Swanson. "We're so divided right now and it's so important that we get together right now and just unite" 

Members of the first Black Greek-lettered organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which Vice President Harris is also a member of, said Wednesday marks a full circle moment.    

"Women got the right to vote 100 years ago," said Mary Dedeaux-Swinton, president of the Delta Phi Omega Alumnae Chapter. "We are finally seeing a woman in the highest office in this country ever and I think it’s long overdue."   