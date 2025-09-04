Feeding Our Future: Brother of 'ringleader' charged with international money laundering

The Brief A 28-year-old man from Kenya was indicted for money laundering in connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud. Federal law enforcement officials say he helped launder millions of dollars connected to the scheme. Ahmednaji Maalim Aftin Sheikh is the 74th defendant to be charged in the largest COVID-19 fraud in the country.



Another man is charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme that saw millions of dollars stolen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmednaji Maalim Aftin Sheikh, 28, a Kenyan national and brother to one of the scheme's "ringleaders" who orchestrated the fraud, is charged with international money laundering.

He is accused of helping his brother, Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, who was sentenced earlier this month, conceal millions of dollars of stolen proceeds.

Feeding Our Future criminal charges

Big picture view:

The U.S. Attorney's Office shared photos of hundreds of thousands of dollars that the two brothers sent to each other while discussing ways to hide the money.

Prosecutors say a photo of $138,000 in cash was sent on Aug. 29, 2021, while another photo of $270,000 was sent on Dec. 9, 2021.

Photos shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows cash allegedly laundered by Ahmednaji Maalim Aftin Sheikh. (Supplied)

The cash was allegedly sent from Farah in the United States to Sheikh in Kenya. Federal prosecutors say Sheikh then used the cash to purchase a 20% stake in a Kenyan real estate company as well as other properties in the country.

Investigators say they also uncovered a message Farah to Sheikh saying, "You are gonna be the richest 25 year old InshaAllah" with Sheikh responding, "I love you so much," according to the indictment.

Another photo shared by prosecutors shows a cash transfer receipt documenting a $300,000 transfer from Farah in Minneapolis to Sheikh in Kenya. That transfer purpose was listed as "family support" with the source of income reported as "salary."

Photo shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a money transfer receipt for $300,000, which law enforcement says came from stolen COVID-19 relief funds. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson shared the following statement:

"I share the outrage of my fellow Minnesotans at seeing money meant to feed hungry children converted into fortunes half a world away. Sheikh’s indictment shows yet again what we are up against. It is another window into the many fraud schemes that have seeped into every corner of our state. But we cannot shrink from confronting this crisis. We must come together as Minnesotans and demand that the frauds stop now. We must protect the future of our children and our state."

FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, Sr. released the following statement:

"The federal child nutrition program was designed to provide meals to children in need. According to the indictment, Ahmednaji Maalim Aftin Sheikh saw this instead as an opportunity to steal from taxpayers and from hungry children. The indictment alleges Sheikh and his co-conspirators laundered more than $40 million in federal funds. Sheikh allegedly used the proceeds of his fraud to invest in an upper-class Kenyan real estate company. The FBI will use every resource to stop this shameful theft, and to ensure that taxpayer resources are used appropriately for their intended purpose."