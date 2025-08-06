Feeding Our Future: Abdiaziz Shafii Farah sentence to 28 years

The Brief A man who prosecutors say helped lead a scheme to defraud more than $300 million through Feeding Our Future. Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 36, was sentenced to 28 years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. This sentence is separate from his conviction of trying to bribe a juror, for which he is expected to be sentenced at a later date.



One of the ringleaders in the Feeding Our Future scandal was sentenced for his role in the scheme that defrauded about $300 million from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal judge sentenced Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 36, to 28 years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation.

Farah also pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a juror during his trial, a conviction he is expected to be sentenced for at a later date.

Feeding Our Future sentencing

Big picture view:

Court documents show Fara, the former co-owner of Empire Cuisine & Market, enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Prosecutors say he then used his role to steal more than $47 million in program funds by claiming to serve 18 million meals at more than 30 food distribution sites. Investigators then found many of the sites never served any meals, with some of the addresses leading to parking lots and vacant commercial spaces.

Fara was then convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, false statements in a passport application, conspiracy to commit money laundering, two counts of federal programs bribery, six counts of wire fraud, and 11 counts of money laundering after a trial in June 2024.

The fraud was perpetuated by a "pay-to-play" system, according to prosecutors, where thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks were paid to personnel at Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition.

Court records show fake meal counts and invoices were submitted throughout the scheme.

Some rosters listed fake names of children, such as "Serious Problem" and "Britishy Melony."

Investigators say Farah personally profited by more than $8 million during his 18 months of involvement in the fraud and used the money to buy multiple luxury vehicles as well as properties overseas.

Attempted juror bribe:

Farah and four other Feeding Our Future defendants also tried to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash in exchange for a not guilty verdict, according to court documents.

That conviction will lead to another sentencing at a later date.

Passport fraud:

Investigators also found that Farah lied on a passport application after federal agents seized his original one during their investigation. He then tried to book a one-way ticket to Kenya, where he purchased property with stolen taxpayer funding.

He was then charged with passport fraud and arrested.

What they're saying:

U.S. District Judge Brasel said the scheme was "breathtakingly elaborate" and that Farah was driven by "pure unmitigated greed."

Judge Brasel added, "The repercussions of your crime will be felt in Minnesota and in your community—the refugee community—for a long time."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson argued for a longer sentence by saying, "This country gave Farah everything. A home. Citizenship. A free college education. After that he went on to public employment with the state of Minnesota. And how did he repay this country and this state? By robbing us blind. He has gotten every opportunity, and this is how he used it. Farah didn’t want the American dream. He wanted to be rich. He wanted to be wealthy. He thought he was entitled to it. He won the lottery of life, he was given everything by this country, and he repaid us with a life of crime. He has done untold damage to this state."