2 FBI agents killed, others injured while serving warrant in South Florida child exploitation case

Two FBI agents were killed early Tuesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida in a child exploitation case, while three other agents were wounded.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as the suspect was barricaded inside the home. The shooting happened around 6 a.m., as a team of law enforcement officers approached the residence to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant regarding a case about violent crimes against children, the FBI said.

Just before 11 a.m., the agency said the suspect is dead, while two of the injured agents have been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.