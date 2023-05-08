Father charged with kidnapping infant son in Cottage Grove

A father who took his infant son, whom he doesn't have custody of, has been charged with kidnapping following a Saturday standoff.

Charles Hollins, 41, is charged with kidnapping and burglary in the case. He was arrested on Saturday at a home on Emerson Avenue South near West 28th Street in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Hollins forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home along Jody Avenue South in Cottage Grove on Friday night around 9:20 p.m., assaulted her, and took his 11-month-old son. The ex-girlfriend was on a Facetime call when Hollins entered the home. The person she was speaking with called 911. The ex was also able to get out of the apartment and call 911. She told police Hollins had a gun and had threatened to kill her.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not need to be taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Hollins left the scene but later spoke with officers on the phone, promising them he was returning to the crime scene with the child. But, police say he never came back.

Officers were able to track him down to the home on Emerson Avenue South. The charges state Hollins initially refused to leave the home. Eventually, however, prosecutors say Hollins was arrested, and the child was rescued.

The 11-month-old boy was treated at the hospital for injuries and held overnight for observation.

Hollins is being held in Washington County Jail.