Snowmobiler dies after crashing into tree in northern Minnesota

Fatal snowmobile crash

What we know:

Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile crash on Thursday, Feb. 20, around 9:15 p.m. in Crane Lake Township, according to a news release from authorities.

The 911 caller reported that the rider was injured and unresponsive after striking a tree.

The news release says the victim, a 72-year-old man from Glenville, Minnesota, was riding on a trail with friends when he veered off and struck a tree. Despite the victim's friends rendering aid, emergency personnel pronounced the man dead.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the crash is still being investigated, but added that "it appears speed may have been a factor."

What we don't know:

Authorities say the man's identity is being withheld pending his family's notification.

The sheriff's office said the official cause of the crash is not yet known.