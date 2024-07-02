Expand / Collapse search
Man found fatally shot in yard of St. Paul neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 7:21am CDT
St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting on July 1 in the 800 block of York Avenue, located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a man fatally shot in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night. 

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of York Avenue. Police said officers responded to the scene and found a man in the yard of a house with apparent gunshot injuries. 

Once medics arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. Further details about the victim are not immediately known. 

Police said they are processing the scene for evidence and canvassed the area for possible witnesses. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. 

Monday night's shooting in St. Paul was the 13th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 651-266-5650, police said. 

The incident remains under investigation. 