Overnight fatal shooting in St. Paul neighborhood under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said people called 911 around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, reporting hearing shots fired, hearing someone yelling for help, and reporting that someone had been shot.

Officers responded to an apartment building on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue East and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the victim were not immediately known. Police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner would identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.

The scene remained active for hours as investigators collected evidence and talked with witnesses. Sgt. Ernster explained police tried to set up a perimeter to catch the person responsible, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 651-266-5650.

This was the 11th homicide in St. Paul so far this year, police said.