Fatal shooting at Brooklyn Park home under investigation

One person was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning, according to police.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was notified by the Fridley Police Department around 1:54 a.m. that a gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man, had arrived at Unity Hospital. The victim died at the hospital.

Family and friends of the victim say they were at a home on the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue North at the time of the shooting, but no further details have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.