Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 47 in Anoka County

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 47 in Anoka County Saturday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a fatal motorcycle crash occurred near Alpine Drive Northwest and Saint Francis Boulevard Northwest in the city of Ramsey.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Authorities are expected to provide more information about the crash and those involved.

