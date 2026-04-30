Fatal Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis leads to murder charges for 2 men

The Brief Murder charges are filed against two men in connection to a fatal shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis in September 2025. The shooting left one man dead and a teenage boy seriously hurt. One suspect is in custody while the other is still at large.



Two men are charged with murder for their alleged connection to a shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis that left a man dead and a teenage boy injured.

READ MORE: Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis kills man, injures another

September 2025 fatal Lake Street shooting

Shooting response:

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court shows that police responded to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and East Lake Street at about 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2025.

Arriving officers then found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from an injury to his femoral artery, the complaint states.

Investigators then determined that another victim, described as a juvenile male, arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds from the same incident.

The juvenile told police that he was attacked while walking to a vehicle, and that the suspect told him to "give up everything" before shooting the juvenile in the knee. The juvenile said he fell to the ground, struggled with the shooter, causing the magazine of the gun to be knocked loose. The suspect then reportedly hit the juvenile in the face with the gun, saying "you want to die over this?" The juvenile said the suspect then shot him on the left side of his abdomen before fleeing south on 15th Avenue.

Shooting investigation:

The criminal complaint states surveillance footage shows the two victims arriving in a vehicle and parking in the area.

Footage then shows two men approaching them. One, according to the complaint, had a distinctive sweatshirt that said "NO RISK NO REWARD." Investigators later determined this to be Trevon Harrris, 28, of New Hope, based on images shared on his social media account where he was seen wearing the same clothes just hours before the shooting.

The surveillance video reportedly shows Harris shooting the man in the leg before the man ran away and collapsed around the corner on Lake Street. It also shows Harris fleeing the area afterward.

Authorities say they obtained phone records that showed his cell phone was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Investigators also determined Harris was in contact with Deangelo Martez Davenport, 50, of Plymouth, before and after the shooting.

The complaint states that surveillance video also shows Davenport approaching the juvenile victim and struggling with him before striking him with what appears to be a gun. Footage also shows him fleeing that area after the shooting.

Authorities say they determined Davenport and Harrris were involved in drug sales and consider the area of 15th and Lake Street to be their territory. Investigators, according to the complaint, believe the victims were involved in their own narcotics sales before the shooting.

What's next:

Authorities say Harris is currently in custody for unrelated gun charges, while Davenport has not yet been apprehended.