Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis kills man, injures another
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis that left a man dead and injured another.
Big picture view:
Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of Lake Street East just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
Officers then found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Another man then arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Investigators believe he was injured in the shooting on Lake Street.
Police have not announced any arrests.
What they're saying:
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:
"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.