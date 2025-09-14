Expand / Collapse search

Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis kills man, injures another

September 14, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis that left a man dead and injured another.

Fatal shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of Lake Street East just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers then found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Another man then arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Investigators believe he was injured in the shooting on Lake Street. 

Police have not announced any arrests.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:

"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."

