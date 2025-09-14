Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis kills man, injures another

The Brief A man is dead, and another man is recovering after a shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Police say the first man died at the hospital, and the second man is expected to survive. Law enforcement officials have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.



Police are investigating a Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis that left a man dead and injured another.

Fatal shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of Lake Street East just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers then found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Another man then arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Investigators believe he was injured in the shooting on Lake Street.

Police have not announced any arrests.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:

"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."