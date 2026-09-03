Minneapolis police investigate another homicide hours after mass shooting

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Officers say the victim was found lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of West 22nd Street and Bryant Avenue South. Police arrested a man at the scene and recovered a gun.



Hours after a mass shooting in Minneapolis left two people dead and six others injured, police were investigating another deadly shooting in which a man was gunned down in the middle of the street.

Deadly shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Police responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Bryant Avenue South in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts by police and medics to revive the victim, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect arrested

The other side:

Police say they arrested a man at the scene and recovered a gun.

The man has been booked into Hennepin County Jail for murder.

Police say it appears a "physical altercation" between the men led to shots being fired. Officers are still investigating the full sequence of events leading up to the killing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Big picture view:

The Wednesday night shooting came just hours after a mass shooting in Loring Park that left two victims dead, and six people hurt, including three police officers. The gunman also died in the shooting.