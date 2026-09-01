Golden Valley drug bust: Man charged after 59 pounds of meth found in apartment

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The Brief A 44-year-old Golden Valley man is facing multiple charges after authorities found more than 59 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly two pounds of cocaine during a drug bust at his apartment. Eric Prince Holton Jr. was present when officers executed a search warrant and later admitted to possessing the drugs and nearly $17,000 in cash found at the scene. Holton faces two first-degree drug charges, each carrying a maximum sentence of 40 years and up to $1 million in fines.



A Golden Valley man is facing serious drug charges after detectives found a massive amount of methamphetamine and cocaine inside his apartment, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Golden Valley drug bust

What we know:

Detectives with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office West Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment near Seeman Park on Aug. 25, 2026 and what they found inside led to two major drug charges against a 44-year-old man.

According to a criminal complaint, Eric Prince Holton Jr. of Golden Valley was inside the apartment on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road. When officers arrived, an adult female and two children were also present.

The complaint states officers searched the apartment and found a black backpack in the hallway containing multiple bags of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with three digital scales. A large suitcase in the hallway near the kitchen held more bags of methamphetamine. Additional bags of methamphetamine were found in the master bedroom bathroom, and more cocaine was discovered under the sink in the same bathroom. Officers also recovered multiple cell phones, and $16,976 in cash.

Nearly 60 pounds of meth recovered

By the numbers:

In total, officers recovered 27,042 grams — roughly 59.6 pounds — of methamphetamine and 882.72 grams — nearly two pounds — of cocaine. Representative samples field tested positive. According to investigators, the amounts indicate he intended to sell, suggesting Holton holds a higher position in a drug distribution network.

During the investigation leading up to the warrant, Holton was observed carrying a black backpack that appeared to match the one found holding the methamphetamine. The apartment was rented by an associate of Holton's, and investigators connected him to the address through physical and electronic surveillance before the warrant was executed.

What they're saying:

After being read his rights, Holton admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and cocaine found in the apartment. He also admitted the cash was his and said he did not currently have a job.

The backstory:

Holton has three prior felony drug convictions. He was convicted of third-degree drug possession in February 2023, first-degree drug possession in December 2019 and first-degree drug possession in June 2012.