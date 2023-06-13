Fatal crash victim in Pipestone Co. was unbelted, according to authorities

A fatal crash around 11:57 a.m. on Highway 30 and County Road 13 in Sweet Township of Pipestone County left one dead Tuesday.

According to police, a 2023 Volvo semi was traveling westbound on Highway 30 while a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling eastbound when they collided.

The fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained driver, according to a press release. Road conditions were dry at the moment.

Victim identification will be released following an investigation.