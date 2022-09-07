Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash on Hwy. 62 near Edina

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 12:36PM
Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning on westbound Highway 62 in a crash that shut down the highway for nearly an hour. 

An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. 

The video shows the rider was traveling quickly in the far left lane of Highway 62 near France Avenue when he started to drift dangerously close to the guardrail. A few minutes later, the camera pans and shows bystanders attempting to aid the man, who is motionless, and to the left of the roadway.  

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, the rider hit the guardrail and was then thrown from his bike. 

The State Patrol closed the highway after the crash. All lanes were reopened by 8.m. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

The Minnesota State Patrol blocked traffic on Highway 62 eastbound while first responders dealt with a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

