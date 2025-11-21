Fatal crash near Eyota briefly closes I-90 overpass on Friday

article

The Brief A fatal crash in Olmsted County closed Interstate 90 on Friday. Authorities say around 1:45 p.m. a semi-truck was headed north on County Road 7 when it collided with a Chevy Impala that was heading east on the exit ramp. The highway has since reopened to traffic.



The Minnesota State Patrol says there was a fatal crash in Olmsted County outside Eyota that closed Interstate 90 for a period of time on Friday.

Fatal crash in Eyota

What we know:

Around 1:45 p.m., the state patrol says a semi-truck driven by a Rochester man was headed north on County Road 7 when a Chevy Impala, driven by a Hayward, Wisconsin, man with a La Crosse woman in the passenger seat, was heading east on the exit ramp.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol says.

What we don't know:

Authorities say the crash was fatal, but have not provided any further information at this time.