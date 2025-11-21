Fatal crash near Eyota briefly closes I-90 overpass on Friday
EYOTA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says there was a fatal crash in Olmsted County outside Eyota that closed Interstate 90 for a period of time on Friday.
Fatal crash in Eyota
What we know:
Around 1:45 p.m., the state patrol says a semi-truck driven by a Rochester man was headed north on County Road 7 when a Chevy Impala, driven by a Hayward, Wisconsin, man with a La Crosse woman in the passenger seat, was heading east on the exit ramp.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol says.
What we don't know:
Authorities say the crash was fatal, but have not provided any further information at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.