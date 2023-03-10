Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
7
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Family hopes life springs from Farmington HS senior killed in crash

By
Published 
Updated 9:41PM
Farmington
FOX 9

Family hopes life springs from Farmington HS senior killed in crash

A Farmington High School senior was killed in a car crash last weekend after a Dakota County 911 dispatcher rear-ended him.

FARMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Farmington High School senior was killed in a car crash last weekend after a Dakota County 911 dispatcher rear-ended him.

His family hopes his death can help save lives.

17-year-old Rodrigo Dooley died in a double collision Saturday in Dakota County that started when he slowed down to make a left turn and got rear-ended.

The impact knocked him into oncoming traffic and he got hit head-on, ending his life and causing pain in dozens more.

Rodrigo Dooley grew up as a lovable geek.

"I joke that he was like a Steve Urkell," said Scott Hurm, Dooley’s grandfather who raised him. "I mean, he wasn’t the most athletic or anything but he was just a good kid."

But in the last year, the high school senior took off his glasses, straightened his teeth, gained confidence, and got his first girlfriend.

Grandparents Scott and Deborah Hurm say he went GQ after he got a job and started earning money, so his room was filled with Air Jordans, expensive colognes, and brand name clothes.

"He was just totally growing into a young man and had a future," Scott Hurm said.

Rodrigo was still deciding what career path to follow, but he picked up his second job and went there Saturday to work out his schedule. 

He never made it home.

Minnesota State Patrol investigators say he got hit from behind when he slowed down to make a left turn off a two-lane Dakota County highway with no left turn lane.

"It just goes to show that one moment can change more lives than you can even guess," Scott Hurm said. "I mean, the outreach that we’ve gotten from Farmington, from his school, teachers, my friends…"

"People we don’t even know," Deborah interjected. "People we don’t even know, all taken away in just a second," Scott finished.

Like the scene of the crash, the Farmington High School Senior Rock has become a memorial to Rodrigo.

The school district sent a statement saying, in part, "We were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Rodrigo Dooley. This loss will be felt throughout our district."

The one positive for his grandparents is that Rodrigo chose to be an organ donor when he got his license last year.

Doctors tell them his death could mean 75 other people get to live, so his presence could be felt for years to come.

"Someday you might see somebody that would do something to remind you, but long as it helped somebody else out, that’s the type of kid he was," his grandfather said.

Dakota County backed out of the investigation because one of its dispatchers drove the SUV that hit Rodrigo first.

The state patrol hasn’t determined why she hit him, but they say alcohol wasn’t a factor.