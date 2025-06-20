Expand / Collapse search
Faith leaders speak at MN State Capitol against political violence

By
Published  June 20, 2025 8:47am CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
MN faith leaders speak against political violence

MN faith leaders speak against political violence

Faith leaders from multiple denominations spoke at the Minnesota State Capitol against political violence after the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

The Brief

    • Faith leaders are gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol to "reject political violence" after the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.
    • Leaders from the Minnesota Council of Churches and other faiths are speaking at the event.
    • The shooting victims continue to be honored through prayer vigils and community healing events, including one set for Friday evening at Champlin Park High School.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota faith leaders are speaking at the Minnesota State Capitol to denounce political violence after the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

A livestream of the news conference can be viewed above when it begins at 9 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Park, Champlin community healing event planned for Friday

Faith leaders against political violence

Big picture view:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said faith leaders are gathered to "embrace bridge-building" in the wake of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

Leaders from the Minnesota Council of Churches, which includes 27 member denominations, are set to speak at the event. Other faith traditions are also expected to be present, according to the attorney general's office. 

The attorney general's office said a statement rejecting political violence, including the U.S. military deployment against peaceful targets, will be endorsed by "the present clergy and many more." 

Attorney General Keith Ellison was not at the event despite his office being involved in its organization. 

READ MORE: Minnesota leaders condemn polarizing rhetoric in wake of tragic shootings

What they're saying:

Local civil rights attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also an ordained reverend, led a prayer to open the event. 

"Many of us are still wrapping our minds around what took place just last weekend," Armstrong said. "The senselessness of the violence, and what it says about where we are as a society, and as a culture, and the shift that needs to happen." 

"Now is not the time to sit back and watch what is happening," said Co-Executive Director of ISAIAH Minister JaNae' Bates. "We will not be apathetic and lean to this idea that only God will save us because the fact of the matter is that we are called to be God's hands and feet." 

Community healing event 

What's next:

The community headline event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Champlin Park High School. Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winson, Champlin Mayor Rayn Sabas, as well as city council members and staff, will be there to help "facilitate conversations, offer support and provide resources." 

The cities say, "If you are in distress, please call the Hennepin County Cope Line at 612-596-1223. This free, 24/7 resource is here for you. Trained staff will listen, assess your needs, and help connect you to the mental health support you need."

Here is a link to the event for more details. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, past FOX 9 reporting and a FOX 9 photographer at the event. 

