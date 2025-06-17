Minnesota leaders condemn polarizing rhetoric in wake of tragic shootings

The Brief Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith paid tribute to late Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman on the U.S. Senate floor on Tuesday. They also spoke out against the polarizing rhetoric being posted online. Sen. Smith confronted Sen. Lee of Utah after he posted comments on social media.



In the aftermath of the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, some lawmakers are taking heat for their divisive rhetoric.

Minnesota leaders spoke out against those who are using this moment as a political tool and challenged fellow lawmakers to do better, turn down the temperature, and respect this time to grieve.

Lawmakers call out insensitive posts

The backstory:

Sen. Smith had approached Republican Sen. Mike Lee from Utah for posts blaming the horrific shootings on liberal ideology. After facing backlash — across the aisle — the posts have since been deleted.

That is just one of many examples of legislators pointing blame. Some lawmakers also called out President Donald Trump for not calling Gov. Tim Walz, which they said would be customary during a tragedy.

What they're saying:

"The polarization in our country, the divisions, the online hate needs to stop," said Sen. Klobuchar (D-Minnesota).

"We as leaders must rise to this moment and speak with one voice to condemn violent political attacks," said Sen. Smith (D-Minnesota).

Michael Brodkorb, former Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said moving forward public discourse needs to remain civil and productive.

"I say this as someone who used to be hyper-partisan. I’ve thrown elbows. I’ve thrown punches. But my goodness, at some point, there’s limits to what you can do and what you can say. And I will say, we all need to do better," said Brodkorb.

Brodkorb also said he had spoken to legislators on both sides of the aisle who have been on edge since the shootings. He said this changes everything and should be an opportunity to come together.