Fair attendance fails to crack 100,000 Monday for just the 3rd time in 7 years

Monday was just the third day in the last seven years to have fewer than 100,000 people walk through the gates of the Minnesota State Fair.

According to the fair’s official tally, only 96,716 people attended the rainy day at the fairgrounds.

Between 2012 and 2018, only two other days had fewer than 100,000 people: The first day of the 2014 fair and the sixth day of the 2013 fair.

The lightly-attended day at the fair was likely due to some heavy rain that fell across the area Monday.

The first weekend of the fair included two record-breaking days.