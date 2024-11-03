FBI warns of fake, Russian-made videos ahead of Election Day

The Brief The FBI warns about fake videos designed to undermine U.S. elections, attributing recent ones to Russian interference. Two flagged videos include a fake clip of Haitians allegedly voting illegally in Georgia and another falsely accusing a Democrat of taking a bribe. Federal authorities and analysts urge voters to take caution when sharing election-related content.



In the final days of this election cycle, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is sounding the alarm about fake election videos, calling out a couple of recent ones as acts of Russian interference.

The Intelligence Community said these manufactured videos are part of an effort to cast doubt on the U.S. election system.

What we know

In a joint statement, federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies flagged two recent election-related videos as being manufactured by "Russian influence actors."

According to the FBI, a video widely circulated on social media shows people "claiming to be from Haiti and voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia." Federal authorities said it is a fake video that is Russian made.

The release also calls out another video as being false, which the FBI said accuses an "individual associated with the Democratic presidential ticket of taking a bribe." Again, attributing this manufactured video to "Russian influence actors."

The Intelligence Community said this Russian activity is part of a broader effort to create division and undermine U.S. election integrity.

A screengrab from the fake video showing Haitian voting. (Supplied)

Reaction

FOX 9 Political Analyst Blois Olson said people need to be vigilant when consuming election-related content. Especially because of how realistic some videos and images may appear to be.

"I would just say to anybody, before you click, before you believe, do an extra five to ten minutes of homework, where it’s coming from," said Olson. "It’s good. AI makes it good. People can (video) produce something that is very real, but you really have to do the investigation."

"Do your research," said Olson. "If you are not sure, do not spread it. Before you share it with a bunch of people or post it, just be careful."

The Intelligence Community also said it will be on the lookout for Russian activity even in the weeks and months after Election Day.