5 sent to hospital after possible gas leak at Excelsior Animal Hospital

The Brief Five people were sent to the hospital after a possible gas leak at Excelsior Animal Hospital Thursday. Authorities say they do not know what caused the gas odor, but it is under investigation. Excelsior Animal Hospital says it will remain closed Friday.



Multiple people were hospitalized after a possible gas leak at the Excelsior Animal Hospital Thursday.

Possible gas leak at Excelsior Animal Hospital

What we know:

According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. authorities were called to Excelsior Animal Hospital on reports of a gas leak.

People at the scene were reporting smelling an odor and were starting to feel ill, authorities said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says five people were sent to the hospital.

CenterPoint Gas was on the scene to determine the source of the leak.

Excelsior Animal Hospital had to close for the remainder of Thursday, and will remain closed Friday, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know what caused the gas leak, or what kind of gas it was.

The condition of those sent to the hospital is unknown.