Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer
Published 
Updated 12:14PM
Capitol Riot
Associated Press

Ex-Proud Boys leader convicted in Jan. 6 case

The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A Washington, D.C. jury found Tarrio guilty after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months.

WASHINGTON - Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months in one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV.

It’s a significant milestone for the Justice Department, which has now secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the leaders of two major extremist groups prosecutors say were intent on keeping Democratic President Joe Biden out of the White House at all costs. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Tarrio, behind bars since his March 2022 arrest, didn't appear to show any emotion as the verdict was read. He hugged one of his lawyers and shook the hand of the other before leaving the courtroom. A few of the people sitting among the defendants’ relatives wiped away tears as the verdict was read.

Proud Boys, Oath Keepers conspired to terrorize on Jan. 6: Lawsuit

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing lawsuits related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Washington, D.C. attorney General Karl Racine announced that the city has filed a civil lawsuit against the two groups for "conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol."

The verdict comes after a trial that took more than twice as long as originally expected, slowed by bickering, mistrial motions and revelations of government informants in the group. Securing the conviction of Tarrio, a high-profile leader who wasn’t at the riot itself, could embolden the Justice Department as a special counsel investigates Trump, including key aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Special Counsel Jack Smith in recent weeks has sought the testimony of many people close to Trump. They include former Vice President Mike Pence, who testified before a grand jury last week, likely giving prosecutors a key first-person account about certain conversations and events in the weeks preceding the riot.

Tarrio was a top target of what has become the largest Justice Department investigation in American history. He led the neo-fascist group — known for street fights with left-wing activists — when Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during his first debate with Biden.

Featured

Witness: Proud Boys expected 'civil war' to break out after 2020 election outcome
article

Witness: Proud Boys expected 'civil war' to break out after 2020 election outcome

Matthew Greene testified on Tuesday in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio.

Tarrio wasn’t in Washington on Jan. 6, because he had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and ordered out of the capital city. But prosecutors said he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that day.

In addition to Tarrio, a Miami resident, three other Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl. Jurors have not yet reached a unanimous verdict on the sedition charge for fifth defendant: Dominic Pezzola. Pezzola, however, was convicted of other serious charges.

Tarrio, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl were also convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement as well as two other conspiracy charges. The four were cleared of an assault charge stemming from Pezzola, who stole an officer’s riot shield.

The judge told jurors to keep deliberating on a few remaining counts where they haven’t reached agreement.

Featured

Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
article

Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense

An FBI informant who marched to the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members has testified that he didn’t know of any plans for the far-right extremist group to invade the building on Jan. 6.

Rehl's attorney, Carmen Hernandez, said her client "continues to maintain his innocence." Lawyers for Biggs and Pezzola declined to comment. An attorney for Tarrio declined to comment.

Prosecutors told jurors the group viewed itself as "Trump’s army" and was prepared for "all-out war" to stop Biden from becoming president.

PREVIOUS: Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in January 6 case

The Proud Boys were "lined up behind Donald Trump and willing to commit violence on his behalf," prosecutor Conor Mulroe said in his closing argument.

The backbone of the government’s case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that show the far-right extremist group peddling Trump’s false claims of a stolen election and trading fears over what would happen when Biden took office.

As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media: "Do what must be done." In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded: "Do it again."

"Make no mistake," Tarrio wrote in another message. "We did this."

Defense lawyers denied there was any plot to attack the Capitol or stop Congress’ certification of Biden’s win. A lawyer for Tarrio sought to push the blame onto Trump, arguing the former president incited the pro-Trump mob’s attack when he urged the crowd near the White House to "fight like hell."

"It was Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6th in your beautiful and amazing city," attorney Nayib Hassan said in his final appeal to jurors. "It was not Enrique Tarrio. They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald J. Trump and those in power."

The Justice Department hadn’t tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade before a jury convicted another extremist group leader, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, of the Civil War-era charge last year.

Over the course of two Oath Keepers trials, Rhodes and five other members were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a separate plot to forcibly halt the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Biden. Three defendants were acquitted of the sedition charge, but convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

The Justice Department has yet to disclose how much prison time it will seek when the Oath Keepers are sentenced later this month.

This story has been correct to reflect that the Oath Keepers sentencings are scheduled for later this month, not next month.