Endangered wild horse finds new home, mother at Minnesota Zoo

The Brief Marat – a male foal also known as a Przewalski’s horse that was once extinct in the wild – is now recovering thanks to a domesticated horse at the Minnesota Zoo named Alice. Marat became critically ill just days after birth, and after being cared for at the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Medical Center, was rejected by his mother. Calling the story "an extraordinary tale of resilience and maternal instinct," zoo officials say Alice has since bonded with Marat, allowing him to nurse until he fully recovers.



After an illness led to a stretch of separation that in turn caused his mother to reject him, a rare Asian wild horse is said to be thriving again at the Minnesota Zoo thanks to a new foster mother.

Rare horse recovering at Minnesota Zoo

What we know:

Calling it "an extraordinary tale of resilience and maternal instinct," zoo officials say that Marat — a male foal also known as Przewalski’s horse that was once extinct in the wild — is now recovering thanks to a domesticated horse named Alice.

The backstory:

Born on May 17, just days later Marat became critically ill and was transferred to the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Medical Center.

But while separated, his mother, Nady, rejected his return — a behavior not uncommon among wild horses, zoo officials say.

Enter Alice — a Pony of the Americas mare from Brush Poppin Ranch in southeastern Minnesota that had just lost her own newborn days earlier.

Sylvia and Jeff Passow hoped her nurturing temperament and milk supply might help another foal in need, and made the drive to the zoo so they could meet.

Officials say from the moment they met, Marat and Alice bonded — with Alice nuzzling him, and allowing him to nurse.

Zoo officials say the two have since formed a "heartwarming bond" and Alice will remain with him as he continues to grow and recover over the next few months.

Extinct horses at the Minnesota Zoo

Why you should care:

Officials say Marat represents the zoo’s decades-long commitment to saving the endangered Asian wild horse.

Once declared extinct in the wild by the 1960s, the species survived only through a few individuals in zoos.

Since opening in 1978, Minnesota Zoo has welcomed more than 50 foals as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Fewer than 2,000 Przewalski horses exist today, making each foal born critical to the species’ survival.

While Alice and Marat continue their journey together, guests can visit them in a pasture along the path to the Wells Fargo Family Farm.

A full herd of Asian wild horses can also be viewed on the Northern Trail.