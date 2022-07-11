'Endangered' missing teen last seen walking from car in Savage

article

The Prior Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 19-year-old man who was last seen in Savage on July 8, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Jacob Rich was last seen before 10 a.m. on July 8 and hasn't been seen since. Camera footage showed him walking along from his vehicle near O'Connell Road and County Road 42 in Savage. It's unclear where he was headed.

Police say he has high-functioning autism. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, possibly with "Atari" on the front, black shorts and black shoes. He doesn't have his cell phone or personal belongings with him.

Rich's family is concerned for his well-being, with the police alert calling him an "endangered missing person."

Anyone with information on Rich's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-447-9867.