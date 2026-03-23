P.J. Fleck sidesteps Koi Perich’s departure from Gophers at spring presser

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team starts spring football this week, with up to 15 practices before the April 25 Spring Game. P.J. Fleck addressed Koi Perich's departure from the program. He transferred to Oregon. The Gophers bring back several standout players from last year's team that finished 8-5, including Drake Lindsey, Darius Taylor, Anthony Smith and John Nestor.



The University of Minnesota football team is set to start spring football practice this week, with one of their best defensive players from last year’s team gone.

Fleck sidesteps question on Koi Perich’s transfer

What they're saying:

Shortly after the season, Esko native and now former Gophers’ star safety Koi Perich entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Perich ended up at Oregon, where he’ll likely get paid more in NIL, and going to the Ducks probably gives him a better chance at playing in the College Football Playoff.

Fleck spoke with reporters Monday at his spring football news conference and was asked why Perich left. He largely sidestepped the question. Perich was First-Team All-Big Ten and an All-American as a freshman after leading the conference with five interceptions.

He got integrated into the offense as a sophomore, and production slightly dipped with 39 tackles, one interception and one sack.

"You know me, I’m only going to talk about the players that are here. I think when you look holistically at college football, young people have opportunities to leave all over the country. Student-athletes have the ability to transfer for any reason that anyone has, they’re going to do what’s right for them," Fleck said. "He did so much for our program, really appreciative of what he did and wish him all the best in the future."

Gophers spring football

What we know:

Fleck and the Gophers start their 10th season of spring football. They’ll have up to 15 practices, with at least two that are not padded, and are bringing back the Spring Game on April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers have 36 new players on the roster, and with all the new faces, Fleck says they’ll have more high-pressure situations during spring practice than he’s had in the last four or five years.

"This spring will have more high-pressure, not scrimmage, but scrimmage-like atmosphere than probably the last four or five years we’ve had. We’ve got to answer a lot of questions when the pressure is applied," Fleck said.

On offense, the Gophers return starting quarterback Drake Lindsey. They have their top running back returning in Darius Taylor, three of their top four wide receivers in Taylor, Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy. They also have four offensive linemen back who started last year.

On defense, their top five players in sacks – a list that includes Anthony Smith, Karter Menz, Jaxon Howard, Maverick Baranowski and Matt Kingsbury, all return. Four of their top six tacklers are also back.

John Nestor is back after leading the Gophers with six interceptions last year.

Gophers Spring Game April 25

What's next:

For the first time since 2021, Fleck and the Gophers are hosting the Spring Game on April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The team will be hosting its annual Diaper Drive, and fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to put in the tunnel that the team sees when it heads to the field on game days.

The Gophers finished 8-5 last season, beating New Mexico 20-17 in the Rate Bowl. Fleck is 66-44 in nine seasons with the Gophers, including 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games. Minnesota opens the 2026 regular season hosting Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Huntington Bank Stadium.